PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Travelers should expect some delays if you’re heading to Philadelphia International Airport tonight.

Airport officials say an accident on the roadway to “arrivals” is backing up traffic.

Traffic ⚠️an auto accident near the end of the arrivals road is backing up traffic. Allow extra time if you’re coming to the airport. Accident is in the process of being cleared. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) November 17, 2018

Users on Twitter are reporting an SUV on a guardrail is to blame.

@PHLAirport traffic at PHL is a mess pic.twitter.com/mFQY7pDd0v — Harry Duffy (@harduf63) November 16, 2018

“Allow extra time if you’re coming to the airport. Accident is in the process of being cleared,” the airport says.