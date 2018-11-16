Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS Minnesota) — Giving gifts is a big part of the holidays, but it’s something many people would like to skip.

According to a new survey by SunTrust, nearly seven in 10 Americans would skip exchanging gifts if their family agreed to it.

The survey also showed about 43 percent feel pressured to spend more than they can afford.