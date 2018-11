Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — A police officer was struck by a vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton, Burlington County on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 3:00 p.m, near mile marker 45.

The officer was walking along the turnpike to investigate an accident when he was struck. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

There is no word on the officer’s condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops.