PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who abducted and robbed a 21-year-old man in the Tacony section of the city in September.

Police say the victim was taking out the trash outside of his home on the 6700 block of Ditman Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 when a man and woman put a bag over his head and at gunpoint forced him into a white Chrysler.

Police say they then took the victim to a Wawa at Frankford and Sheffield, where the female suspect was seen taking out $500 in cash with the victim’s bank card from an ATM. Police add the victim also had $200 in cash that was taken for him.

Police say the victim was kidnapped for over an hour-and-a-half and then dropped off at Hartel and Torresdale Avenues.

The suspects will be charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

If you know anything about this incident, call police at 215-685-3261/3266.