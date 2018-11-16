Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2018 AARC Philadelphia Marathon weekend is here and this year is extra special as the race celebrates its 25th anniversary.

More than 30,000 runners were expected to attend the Health and Fitness Expo Friday to get their bibs and race gear.

“With our stunning views and historic backdrop, Philadelphia is one of the best marathons in America,” mayor Jim Kenney said. “In fact, the Philadelphia Marathon has been ranked one of the top-10 marathons in the country.”

Sunday’s race features athletes from all 50 states and more than 40 different countries.

“This race has emerged as a true destination race that showcases Philadelphia as a premier city that’s both historic and hip,” marathon executive director Leo Dignam said.

Roads throughout the city will be closed for portions of the weekend, with the shorter races being held Saturday.

The marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Art Museum on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Runners — and road closures — will work their way through Center City before crossing over into University City along Chestnut Street.

That will take runners all the way up to Manayunk, before turning around and taking Kelly Drive down to the finish line near the Art Museum.

Roads are expected to progressively re-open after runners have advanced along the route and the roads have been cleaned. All streets are scheduled to re-open at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

For the full list of road closures, click here.