Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The first snowfall of the season has caused a wintry mess on the roads and rails across the region.

SEPTA DELAYS

Regional Rail: Service has resumed on all other SEPTA Regional Rail lines.

Service has been restored along SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West, Airport, Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Lines following an earlier service suspension due to weather-related conditions. Passengers may experience residual delays as service returns to normal.

Service remains suspended along SEPTA’s Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Lines while Amtrak crews continue to work to remove downed trees and restore power. Customers can use the Norristown High Speed Line as an alternative. Other alternative service suggestions are available at septa.org.

Bus: Regular Service has resumed on Routes9, 27, 35, 48, 65 and 92.

Broad Street Line: Trains are operating on or close to schedule.

CCT: Normal service is operating however riders should anticipate delays due to weather conditions. Sidewalks and steps not cleared of accumulated snow, ice and/or streets blocked by stuck vehicles may prevent safe boarding. Customers should contact CCT Customer Service at 215-580-7145 to cancel trips or inquire about the status of a trip.

HUNDREDS OF ACCIDENTS

In New Jersey, state police have responded to 555 motor vehicle crashes and 1,027 motorist aids in NJSP patrolled areas since midnight.

FULL WEATHER FORECAST

In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the Department of Public Safety has reported more than 250 accidents in the county since noon Thursday. There have also been 350 disabled vehicles in Montgomery County.

Wintry Weather Falling Across Region

In Delaware County, officials have reported around 150 accidents. Most of the accidents are people stuck on the side of the road.

In Chester County, around 60 accidents have been reported.

PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather

AAA safe driving tips for slick or icy roadways: