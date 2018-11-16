Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In light of the holidays, Jimmy Dean has revealed a special sausage-scented wrapping paper to take gift giving to the next level.

The sausage-scented wrapping paper is one of the available gifts for those who participate in the “Jimmy Dean Recipe Gift Exchange.”

To take part in the recipe exchange and get a gift, simply upload a picture of your cooked recipe and submit it by Dec. 23.

The Jimmy Dean Recipe Gift Exchange! Cook a recipe, get a gift! pic.twitter.com/V175aUlo7o — Jimmy Dean (@JimmyDean) November 12, 2018

If the wrapping paper doesn’t entice you to submit a recipe, other gifts include a sausage-shaped ornament, a Jimmy Dean Christmas record, or an apron.

Other rules for entry to participate in the recipe exchange can be found on the Jimmy Dean Recipe Gift Exchange website.