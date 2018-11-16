Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kids will soon be able to eat and play with their food.

Jell-O Play on Thursday introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions.

Jell-O Play’s slime comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties. All customers have to do is add water and each canister makes two batches of slime. The company says it easily washes away with soap and warm water.

Jell-O says it launched Jell-O Play in the summer “to inspire families to engage in free play and fun.”

Edible slime will be available in select retailers in December or can be preordered online.

