SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — Most were surprised by a snowstorm hitting the region in early November. But some, along Route 309 in Montgomery County were even more surprised by a camel on the side of the road.

“I don’t think he really realizes the magnitude of it until this morning. When it was news station after news station. It wasn’t just the normal Twitter people or people who caught pictures as they were passing by. We were like oh my goodness this is serious, but why?” said the camel’s handle, Megan Hudok.

The camel’s name is Einstein and he lives at the Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo in Bucks County.

Einstein got stuck with Hudok, and the zoo’s owner while he was on his way to an event at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia during the storm.

“He was just going to be standing outside stoic and beautiful for everyone to see,” Hudok said.

But the snowstorm proved to be worse than most thought. Route 309 became a parking lot and their trailer got stuck.

In order to get the truck trailer and Einstein to safety, they had to unload Einstein for a few minutes.

“To alleviate some of the weight that we were hauling. We held him against the truck. He just walked along… it was a matter of five minutes but that five minutes caught a lot of attention,” said Hudok.