PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve started your holiday shopping and are thinking about buying all the gifts in the classic Christmas carol “12 Days Of Christmas,” expect to pay more this year.

According to the annual PNC Christmas Price Index, all the gifts will set you back $39,094.93.

That’s $450 more than last year.

Here is what you can expect to pay for the items:

A PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

$220.13

TWO TURTLE DOVES

$375.00

THREE FRENCH HENS

$181.50

FOUR CALLING BIRDS

$599.96

FIVE GOLD RINGS

$750.00

SIX GEESE-A-LAYING

$390.00

SEVEN SWANS-A-SWIMMING

$13,125.00

EIGHT MAIDS-A-MILKING

$58.00

NINE LADIES DANCING

$7,552.84

TEN LORDS-A-LEAPING

$10,000.00

ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

$2,804.40

TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

$3,038.10

Some items, like the two turtle doves and three french hens, are the same price as last year.

A PNC predecessor bank in Philadelphia began estimating the cost of the 12 Christmas gifts in 1984 as a holiday client letter. This year’s price is approximately 95 percent higher than the inaugural report 34 years ago.