Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (CBS) — A gift for a cop in California has opened his eyes to a whole new world.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Dishmon has been colorblind his entire life. Co-workers surprised him a pair of EnChroma glasses, which help correct colorblindness.

In a Facebook post, officials from the sheriff’s office explained that Dishmon’s colorblindness caused frustration at times for himself and others.

“Oh my god!” his reaction to seeing color for the first time was priceless.

“What do you see?” asks deputy Samantha Freese, who organized the surprise.

“A different world,” responds deputy Dishmon.

Freese and Dishmon have worked together for eight years and have become very close nicknaming each other “Grandpa” and “Granddaughter,” according to officials.

The viral video has garnered nearly 200,000 views.