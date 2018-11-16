Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Despite the overnight snowfall, several executives slept outside Thursday night to raise money for homeless teens.

Dozens of business and community leaders woke up Friday morning in cardboard boxes and sleeping bags.

It’s all part of a fundraiser for Covenant House Pennsylvania. This morning they were in the courtyard of the Friends Center.

“We got a packed house. We have people all over here sleeping outside in this weather, in this rain,” said Covenant House Pennsylvania Executive Director John Ducoff. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Covenant House Pennsylvania helps homeless youth find a good job and permanent housing.

