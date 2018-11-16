Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen years ago, a Philadelphia councilman brought the city to a standstill.

Then Councilman Rick Mariano was on the observation deck at City Hall in 2005, as many thought he was going to jump since he was about to be indicted on bribery charges.

CBS3’s Natasha Brown talks to veteran reporter Walt Hunter about that day and what Mariano has been up to as he’s been reclaiming his life since getting out of prison.

Catch the full report Monday at 11 p.m. on CBS3.