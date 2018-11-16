TRAVEL ALERT:Accident Near Philly Airport Causing Delays Near 'Arrivals'
HULMEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks Country funeral director who stole about $300,000 from more than 50 clients was sentenced to prison today.

David Faust, 54, was ordered to nine to 18 years in prison Thursday, followed by nine years of probation.

“You are the most manipulative human being I think I have ever met,” said Judge Diane E. Gibbons. “There is nobody you dealt with in the last 20 years that you did not victimize.”

Faust pleaded guilty to counts of theft and forgery in June, as well as charges related to stealing $129,000 from the U.S. Social Security Administration by lying on paperwork to receive disability payments.

An investigation into Faust was sparked by the discovery of forged doctors’ signatures on death certificates.

The money clients paid Faust for funeral services through Faust Funeral Home was supposed to be held in escrow until a funeral was held.

But victims say the money all went missing.

“I totally let you down,” Faust said at sentencing Thursday. “You did not deserve what I did to you.”

Trying to explain his actions, Faust cited an addiction to prescription pills, which rendered him a different person following a 2006 injury.

