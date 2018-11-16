Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Bishop Eustace Prep community worked together to help those in need get ready for the holidays.

On Friday, members of Bishop Eustace Prep School, including students, families and alumni, gathered supplies for Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate.

Stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, desserts and turkeys were brought to put over 200 meals together.

The community will donate and deliver the meals to those in need.

The supplies will be distributed throughout Camden churches, like Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony of Padua Parish and St. James Apostolic Temple.