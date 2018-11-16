VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a man in Ventnor last night.

It happened on Thursday around 8 p.m. in the unit block on N. Nashville Ave.

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Sunil Edla dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Edla’s vehicle, a 2002 Subaru Forester, was missing from the scene. It was later found in Atlantic City.

On Friday, authorities say they arrested a 16-year-old boy after finding the car.

“The speedy arrest of the juvenile charged for this homicide is an example of the success of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office working collaboratively with the Ventnor City Police Department and the Atlantic City Police Department to cooperatively investigate violent crime in our region. I thank them all for their hard work and commitment in this and every investigation. The professionalism of these three agencies is directly responsible for the arrest of this individual,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

The teen is currently lodged at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of murder, felony murder and other related offenses.