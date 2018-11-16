  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon says fresh full-size Christmas trees go on sale on Monday.

Amazon is offering a variety of real trees – ranging from a 10 to 12-inch Charlie Brown Christmas Tree (available now) to six to seven-foot Fraser Firs, Balsam Firs, and Black Hills Spruces.

All fresh-cut trees are currently available for pre-order, but they officially go on sale Monday, Nov. 19, which allows customers to buy now with select deliveries arriving as early as Black Friday.

Amazon tells CBS Philly all trees over $25 come with free shipping.

 

