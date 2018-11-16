Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) — Two of three former Ridley High School ice hockey players have been convicted for their roles in a brawl with players from Central Bucks West.

Jack Cross was found guilty of both simple assault and conspiracy. Brock Anderson was found guilty on the same charges.

Each has been sentenced to one ear probation and 100 hours of community service.

The brawl took place in 2017 at the Hatfield Ice Rink.

Ridley was losing 7-1 to Central Bucks West with seven minutes to go in the quarterfinal game when the brawl started.

Investigators say the scorekeeper heard the Ridley players listing who they wanted to beat up or hurt.

Three CB West players were injured — one with a broken nose and a broken bone around his eye.