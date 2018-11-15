Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wintry weather is making an impact across the region on Thursday.

It’s been over seven months since it last snowed in Philadelphia, but that ended when the airport reported snowfall around 9 a.m. It didn’t start snowing in Center City until around 10:30 a.m.

FULL WEATHER FORECAST

Last year, it didn’t start snowing in the city until Dec. 9. In fact, the last time it snowed in the city in November was in 2008.

People around the city seemed pleased about the early snowfall.

“It is beautiful out here. It feels nice. If it’s gonna snow, it’s gonna snow,” said Brendan Mulry, of Roxborough.

“I love the snow,” another person said.

In the Lehigh Valley, the snow is having an impact on schools. The Allentown School District was among the first to announce early dismissals.

PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather

Students leaving William Allen High School were very happy to go home early.

“I’m so excited. It’s snow, but it’s not that much snow. If it was a lot of snow, I’d build a snowman or something like that,” said Ayah Aisset.

“The past years it hasn’t snowed that much, so it’s pretty exciting that there’s gonna be snow this time around,” said Jalell Gonzalez.

Several other school districts in the Lehigh Valley also dismissed schools early, including Bethlehem, Nazareth, Northampton and East Penn.