Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Philadelphia and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

Flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Mexico City are if you leave on February 20 and return from Mexico on February 25. United currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $246.

There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Philadelphia on November 27 and return from Mexico City on December 2, American Airlines can get you there and back for $247 roundtrip.

Hotels

To plan your stay, here are two of Mexico City’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juárez)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Niños Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try The St. Regis Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $255/night.

Restaurants

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)

One of Mexico City’s most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.

“This is the sister bakery to Rosetta,” wrote visitor Leila. “It’s a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries.”

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, 42)

Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.

“Delicious churros,” wrote reviewer Claudia. “This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce.”

Attractions

Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Avenida Juárez y Eje Lázaro Cárdenas)

First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.

“The place in itself is a beauty,” wrote visitor Analu. “The lobby feels like you’ve stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit.”

El Zócalo (Historic Center)

Then, there’s El Zócalo.

El Zócalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world and it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.