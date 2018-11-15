Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — Swirling all around you at Peddler’s Village is a golden energy that beams from a harvest sun, bouncing off of bright colored leaves covering the grounds. It’s simply breathtaking and since the beginning, 55 years ago, in the center of it all has been the Cock ‘N Bull Restaurant.

“It’s the anchor. It is what people think of when they think of Peddler’s Village,” said Donna Jamison.

In 1962, it was Donna’s father, Earl Jamison, who brought this shopping and dining destination to Lahaska, and since she was a young girl, this was her playground and the Cock ‘N Bull has remained her favorite.

“It’s a destination tradition. It’s warmth, it’s family, it’s everything. I love the Bull. What’s most important is that they feel good, they were welcomed here,” said Jamison.

While the feeling of comfort and Christmas coming delights in the dining room and through the window, in the kitchen, Executive Chef Jack Connors creates dishes to ignite the senses. Here he wafts steam of gnocchi and pumpkin butter-like incense, which signaled me it was time to dine.

First, the sesame seared tuna as ruby red as a cranberry on a play with a bright green wasabi schmear and then braised short rib over top that glorious gnocchi with zucchini and squash.