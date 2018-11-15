BREAKING:Couple, Homeless Man Arrested In GoFundMe Scam That Raised Hundreds Of Thousands, Prosecutor Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed restrictions have been issued on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to weather conditions on Thursday.

The PA Turnpike has lowered the speed limit to 45 miles-per-hour from the Donegal Interchange (exit 91) in Westmoreland County to the Delaware River Bridge (milepost 359) in Chester County, as well as on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) to the Lehigh Valley Interchange (exit 57) in Lehigh County.

While driving in severe weather, officials advise drivers to:

• Always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is

• Allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks

• Never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

In case of an accident on the PA Turnpike, motorists should dial *11 on a cellphone and have the nearest milepost location available.

