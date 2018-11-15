COMMUTER ALERT:SEPTA Dealing With 90-Minute Regional Rail Delays
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NASA

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Due to wintry weather the launch of the Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket has been delayed.

The rocket has been rescheduled to launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on  Nov. 17 at 4:01 a.m.

K9 Crisis Response Team From South Jersey To Deploy To Aid Victims In Thousand Oaks

Depending on the weather, the launch is expected to be visible to residents throughout the East Coast.

If the weather is not favorable in your area, you can watch the rocket launch on the Wallops video and audio Ustream site.

gettyimages 1053463626 Wallops Flight Facility Postpones Rocket Launch Due To Inclement Weather

Wallops Island Flight Facility Credit: IVAN COURONNE/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s