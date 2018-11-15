Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Due to wintry weather the launch of the Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket has been delayed.

The rocket has been rescheduled to launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Nov. 17 at 4:01 a.m.

Depending on the weather, the launch is expected to be visible to residents throughout the East Coast.

If the weather is not favorable in your area, you can watch the rocket launch on the Wallops video and audio Ustream site.