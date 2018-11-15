Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia appears to have a bed bug issue.

A survey conducted by Terminix reveals that the City of Brotherly Love ranks second in the nation for most bed bugs. Cleveland came in first, while Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

Bed bugs can be found in many household places, including bedding, upholstered furniture, curtain rods and behind baseboards.

“These pests can easily hitchhike from place to place by crawling into personal belongings such as jackets, purses and luggage. As Americans travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, they should be aware of the increased potential for bed bugs to join them on their journey through airports, mass transit, hotels and rental vehicles,” Terminix said in a statement.

Bed bugs are most active at night and can be killed with heat.

The pest control company based its rankings on the number of services rendered in each city from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018.

Find the full ranking below: