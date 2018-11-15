Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have found one of two vehicles wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Tacony.

The hit-and-run happened Friday shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.

On Wednesday night, in Montgomery County, authorities recovered a white Toyota Camry, matching the description of the car they were looking for.

Police are still working to find a second vehicle, believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Police say a 50-year-old man was crossing Cottman Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a female driver in a grey Toyota Camry turning northbound on Torresdale Avenue. The man was then hit by a Hispanic male driver in a dark-colored Mitsubishi Gallant with tinted windows traveling westbound on Cottman Avenue.

Police say both drivers fled the area and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicles and operators of these vehicles is asked to contact AID at 215-685-3180 or call 911.