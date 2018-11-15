Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has issued a code blue as wintry weather is hitting the region.

Due to cold temperatures, a #CodeBlue is now in effect. The City is taking special measures to keep people who are homeless safe. Call 215-232-1984 if you see someone who needs shelter ➡️ https://t.co/2of1bLWRkY pic.twitter.com/ukX1aCrw38 — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) November 15, 2018

The city issued a code blue with the temperatures feeling near or below 20 degrees.

