WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Through Tonight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has issued a code blue as wintry weather is hitting the region.

The city issued a code blue with the temperatures feeling near or below 20 degrees.

WHAT TO DO IN “CODE BLUE” CONDITIONS

  • Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
  • If you see someone in need of immediate assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
  • If you or someone you know needs temporary shelter from the cold weather, call CHOC at 610-292-9244.
  • If you or someone you know needs help with a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 1-877-646-630
