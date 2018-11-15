Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has issued a code blue as wintry weather is hitting the region.
The city issued a code blue with the temperatures feeling near or below 20 degrees.
WHAT TO DO IN “CODE BLUE” CONDITIONS
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.
- If you see someone in need of immediate assistance, call or text 9-1-1.
- If you or someone you know needs temporary shelter from the cold weather, call CHOC at 610-292-9244.
- If you or someone you know needs help with a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 1-877-646-630