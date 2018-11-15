Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run in Center City over the weekend.

Police say a 59-year-old man was within the crosswalk when he was hit on the 2100 block of Market Street on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the vehicle was heading south on 21st Street and was turning east on Market Street when it struck the man.

The pedestrian was taken to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition with a head injury.

The vehicle is believed to be a white 2010 to 2013 Kia Forte sedan, with a possible bug deflector on the hood.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215-685-3180/3181/3182.