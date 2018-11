Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hidden Valley is releasing a “magnum” bottle of ranch for all the ranch-lovers in your life!

The “Magnum of Ranch” is a 1.75 liter bottle that comes in its own custom-designed box.

The limited-edition bottle will be available for sale for $25 on the Hidden Valley website starting Dec. 3.

If the dressing isn’t enough, the website also offers ranch-inspired ugly Christmas sweaters and a tree topper.