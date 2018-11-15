Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of making weapons of mass destruction.

According to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Lemar King was arrested on Nov. 13 after authorities went to his Collingdale residence on the 700 block of Clifton Avenue to serve him a bench warrant.

The DA’s office says after several requests for King to open the door, sheriffs gained entry from the front door, which was barricaded.

When King was being taken into custody, investigators noticed four suspected destructive devices along with matches on a table.

The Collingdale bomb unit was called, along with the ATF, to do a controlled burn. The investigation revealed that the alleged incendiary devices were dangerous and capable of killing people.

“In this case, the defendant, Lemar King, put his surrounding community and officers in serious danger through the creation of four volatile, flammable homemade incendiary devices which could have caused bodily harm and even death if ignited,” said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

King has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe and other related offenses.

King was remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post $100,000 bail.