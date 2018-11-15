COMMUTER ALERT:SEPTA Dealing With 90-Minute Regional Rail Delays
SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — This is not something you would expect to see on the road today, or any day.

Eyewitness video from Bob Strange shows something pretty strange — a camel in the snow in Souderton.

It all happened Thursday afternoon on Route 309.

Strange said it looked like the van carrying the camel got stuck in the snow.

The camel was headed to an event at the Kimmel Center for the Jewish Federation.

The camel’s name is Einstein.

