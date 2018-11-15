PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts as they play against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Dallas Cowboys won 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was hardly a murmur in the Eagles’ dressing room last Sunday after the awful 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field—the Eagles’ third-straight home loss. It was if everyone in the Philadelphia locker room knew what was it—that the Eagles season is over with seven games still to play—though were too afraid to admit it.

That anvil could very well drop this Sunday when the juggernaut New Orleans Saints and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees host the Eagles at 4:25 PM (ET) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Eagles are 4-5 and the wheels are falling off. The Saints are 8-1 and are averaging 42 points a game in their three contests—not to mention carrying an NFL-best eight-game winning streak. In the Saints’ last two games, they’ve scored 35 points alone in the first half. The Eagles have scored a season-high 34 points once this season in a game—against the lowly 2-7 New York Giants.

The Saints are No. 1 in the NFL in points scored (330). The Eagles are 21st (198). The Eagles have given up a combined 35 points in the fourth quarter in losses to Carolina and Dallas, which also combined to convert 15 of 29 third and fourth-downs in those games.

The Eagles have had problems getting teams off the field. Does fourth-and-15 (Tennessee), or fourth-and-10 (Carolina), or third-and-eight (Dallas) come to mind?

If the Eagles couldn’t stop Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott, what do you think Brees will do to them?

The Saints could score 800 against the Eagles this Sunday, but they might be stopping at around 47. The Eagles will now have tangible evidence that their season, for all intents and purposes, is over when they finish with 28.

It may be time to start thinking about rebuilding for next season and hitting the apathy button on this year.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Eagles lead all-time series, 16-11

STREAKS: Saints have won 2 of past 3

LAST GAME: 10/11/15: Saints 17 at Eagles 39

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/5/12: Saints 28, Eagles 13

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 22.0/20.3

OFFENSE 372.9

PASSING Carson Wentz: 191-269-2148-15-3-108.5

RUSHING Wendell Smallwood: 62-261-4.2-1

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 75-789-10.5-5

DEFENSE 359.2

SACKS Michael Bennett: 5.5

Saints