PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In New Jersey, state police have responded to 555 motor vehicle crashes and 1,027 motorist aids in NJSP patrolled areas since midnight.

In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the Department of Public Safety has reported more than 250 accidents in the county since noon Thursday. There have also been 350 disabled vehicles in Montgomery County.

In Delaware County, officials have reported around 150 accidents. Most of the accidents are people stuck on the side of the road.

In Chester County, around 60 accidents have been reported.

