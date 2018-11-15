Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In New Jersey, state police have responded to 555 motor vehicle crashes and 1,027 motorist aids in NJSP patrolled areas since midnight.
In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the Department of Public Safety has reported more than 250 accidents in the county since noon Thursday. There have also been 350 disabled vehicles in Montgomery County.
Wintry Weather Falling Across Region
In Delaware County, officials have reported around 150 accidents. Most of the accidents are people stuck on the side of the road.
In Chester County, around 60 accidents have been reported.
PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather
AAA safe driving tips for slick or icy roadways:
- Slow down: Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.
- Do not tailgate: normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to ten seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.
- Never use cruise control on slippery roads: patches of ice can cause unexpected wheel spin and use of cruise control can slow driver response.
- Avoid unnecessarily changing lanes: this increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes that could cause loss of vehicle control.
- Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.
- Move Over: move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside personnel assisting motorists. It is the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down.
- Think ‘Ahead’ – Keep a close eye on traffic ahead and slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids or emergency flashers ahead.
- Carry your AAA Membership Card – program your phone with the AAA HELP number and your AAA membership number to expedite the rescue process in the event of a breakdown (1-800-AAA-HELP)