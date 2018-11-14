Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study finds that women prefer their best friend to their husband.

Rapper Suing ‘Fortnite’ Maker For Allegedly Sampling Popular Dance Move In Game

According to Metro, Champneys Health Spa conducted a survey of 1,517 women and found that just over 50 percent preferred their best friend to their partner.

The survey revealed that 43 percent of women would rather have a boozy lunch with their friends than their husbands.

Jim Henson’s ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,’ ‘The Bells Of Fraggle Rock’ Coming To Big Screen

A whopping 60 percent revealed that they would have a better time if no men were at social gatherings at all.