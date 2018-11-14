Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is under fire for selling shotgun shell-themed holiday lights.

People on social media are weighing in on the controversial decorations. Some say the lights are “tone deaf” and promote gun violence while others defend the lights as nothing more than ornaments.

The string of lights features red and green-colored shotgun-shaped shells.

Walmart has some of the lights sold by Christmas Central listed for $21.99 or a set of lights from Hayneedle for $17.99.

I went to #Walmart today to see for myself and yep – shotgun shell Xmas lights. Cause nothing says #MerryChristmas or #Jesus like violence-inspired holiday lights. 😞 The pervasive gun culture is tough, but so are @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/otpYRKEt94 — Rebecca N (@ProfessorBec) November 12, 2018

Another brand’s lights are no longer available for sale on the company’s website but the listing is still available for viewing.

“Cause nothing says #MerryChristmas or #Jesus like violence-inspired holiday lights,” writes a Twitter user in reaction to the lights. Those in opposition to the sale of the lights are boycotting the company.

Walmart has not yet addressed the sale of the shotgun shell-shaped holiday lights.