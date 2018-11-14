ELKHART, Ind. (CBS Local) — A picture of a child, who is barely visible while playing in a pile of leaves at the edge of a road, is getting a lot of attention.

A UPS driver took the photo and shared it online to serve as a warning for drivers, parents and children. Jordan Weaver said he was making deliveries in Elkhart when he spotted the child.

“I couldn’t believe it at first — my heart completely stopped,” Weaver told WSBT.

Weaver says UPS drivers see potentially dangerous situations like this one all the time.

“Luckily, I parked across the street from the stop so I didn’t see the child until after I made the delivery. So I immediately grabbed my phone, and went and asked the mother if I could take the picture.”

“He could have died,” said Dayana Botello, who saw the photo on Facebook. “I said ‘Oh my goodness, I have to be even more careful in paying attention to our kids.'”

Weaver says he hopes the photo will make everyone pay more attention when they get behind the wheel.

“You really have to keep your eyes open,” said Weaver. “No matter what street you’re on, no matter where you’re at, just have to keep your eyes open. You have to pay attention to everything around you constantly.”