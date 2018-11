Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sour Patch Kids fans will have a new way of enjoying their favorite candy.

Wawa Ranked No. 1 For Sandwiches, Survey Finds

Post Cereal confirmed to CBS Philly they are partnering with the candy brand to create Sour Patch Kids cereal. On Dec. 26, people can expect to see the cereal on store shelves in Walmart.

Chick-fil-A Announces Nationwide Delivery

Other retailers are expected to carry this new treat in 2019.