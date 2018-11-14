BREAKING:Democrat Andy Kim Declared Winner In NJ's 3rd Congressional District Race Over Republican Tom MacArthur
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The popular video game “Fortnite” widely samples pop culture for its dance emotes, but one sampling has the developer facing backlash.

Rapper 2 Milly may not be a household name but kids today know his signature move — the “Milly Rock.”

In Fortnite, the hugely popular dance move was renamed “Swipe It” and players can buy it for $5.

2 Milly hopes to pursue legal action against “Fortnite’s” maker, Epic Games, for using the “Milly Rock.”

You can no longer buy the dance move on “Fortnite.”

