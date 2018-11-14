Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The popular video game “Fortnite” widely samples pop culture for its dance emotes, but one sampling has the developer facing backlash.

Rapper 2 Milly may not be a household name but kids today know his signature move — the “Milly Rock.”

In Fortnite, the hugely popular dance move was renamed “Swipe It” and players can buy it for $5.

2 Milly hopes to pursue legal action against “Fortnite’s” maker, Epic Games, for using the “Milly Rock.”

You can no longer buy the dance move on “Fortnite.”