BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – On Thursday, the Burlington County prosecutor is expected to announce new developments the GoFundMe case involving homeless veteran, Johnny Bobbitt.

Last year, Katelyn McClure and Mark D’Amico raised $400,000 for Bobbitt.

GoFundMe: Homeless Veteran Will Get Remaining Balance Of Funds He Has Not Received From $400,000 Account

It was a onetime feel-good story about Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when she became stranded on a highway in Philadelphia, and the couple who found 14,000 people online who were so touched by his kindness that they donated to a fund to help him start a new life.

But Bobbit says the couple withheld most of that money from him.

Thursday’s announcement is set for 2 p.m.

 

