BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A car and tractor-trailer collided in Bensalem, shutting down a portion of the road, Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at Knights and Street Roads, around 2:30 a.m.
The collision left the car wedged under the tractor-trailer. In 2014, Time Magazine named the intersection one of America’s most dangerous.
One person was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.
The road is closed while the officials investigate the accident.