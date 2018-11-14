  • CBS 3On Air

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A car and tractor-trailer collided in Bensalem, shutting down a portion of the road, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Knights and Street Roads, around 2:30 a.m.

The collision left the car wedged under the tractor-trailer. In 2014, Time Magazine named the intersection one of America’s most dangerous.

One person was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.

The road is closed while the officials investigate the accident.

