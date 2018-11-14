Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A car and tractor-trailer collided in Bensalem, shutting down a portion of the road, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Knights and Street Roads, around 2:30 a.m.

The collision left the car wedged under the tractor-trailer. In 2014, Time Magazine named the intersection one of America’s most dangerous.

Here’s some clearer shots of the crash and the backup it’s creating here on Street Rd. by Knight Rd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3T7ZlI0BJY — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 14, 2018

One person was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.

The road is closed while the officials investigate the accident.