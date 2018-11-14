WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 A.M. To 3 P.M. Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Three suspects, including a 10-year-old, are wanted for an assault in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The surveillance video shows the three suspects running down Jefferson Street on Nov. 4.

They allegedly chased and beat up a 19-year-old man who refused to give up his headphones.

One of the suspects is described as black and approximately 17-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a black coat, black hat, and dark-colored pants.

suspect 2 jefferson street Philadelphia Police Looking For 10 Year Old, Two Others In Assault

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Another suspect is also described as being a black teenager, about 16-years-old, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored coat, a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

The 10-year-old suspect was wearing a green coat and blue jeans.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

Police are advising the public to not approach the suspects but to instead call 911.

