PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three suspects, including a 10-year-old, are wanted for an assault in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The surveillance video shows the three suspects running down Jefferson Street on Nov. 4.

They allegedly chased and beat up a 19-year-old man who refused to give up his headphones.

One of the suspects is described as black and approximately 17-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a black coat, black hat, and dark-colored pants.

Another suspect is also described as being a black teenager, about 16-years-old, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored coat, a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

The 10-year-old suspect was wearing a green coat and blue jeans.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

Police are advising the public to not approach the suspects but to instead call 911.