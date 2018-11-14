Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST PIKELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County man is accused of beating and kicking his girlfriend to death because he believed she was cheating on him.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced Wednesday the arrest of 53-year-old Mark Turner, of East Pikeland Township, in the murder of Rachel Yeager.

Arrest Made In Warrington Township Fatal Hit-And-Run

Authorities say on Nov. 1, Turner had drinks at a couple of bars after work. After returning to the home they both shared, he suspected Yeager was cheating on him with another man because of the condition of the bed.

Authorities say Turner then returned to the room where Yeager was sitting on the couch, and began to punch her in the head repeatedly. Turner is also accused of repeatedly kicking Yeager with his steel-toed work boots.

When East Pikeland Police responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance, they found Yeager unresponsive. She was transported to Phoenixville Hospital, and then to Paoli Hospital. She was placed on life support, but was eventually pronounced dead.

“This was a brutal killing. The defendant does not appear to understand that his girlfriend was not his property. She was a human being, free to make her own choices, but the defendant destroyed her,” said Hogan.

Hearing To Be Held Today On Deadly Southwest Airline Accident That Led To Emergency Landing In Philly

Turner has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. He was remanded without bail to Chester County Prison.