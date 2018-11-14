Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey health officials have confirmed two more cases of measles in Ocean County, bringing the total number of cases to 11.

Officials say the infected people may have exposed others to the disease while they were in Lakewood between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Nov. 1 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The state health department considers this an outbreak of measles in the community.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This also protects other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

