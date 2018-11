Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were shot while sitting on their porch in West Philadelphia overnight.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday along the 200 hundred block of Horton Street.

The woman was shot in the leg, and the man was shot in the chest.

A child was in the house at the time but was not hurt.

So far no word on a motive or a suspect.