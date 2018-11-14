Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A retired Philadelphia police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of deprivation of rights after a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes in his police car while he was on duty.

According to the indictment, 47-year-old Thomas O’Neill sexually assaulted the woman on July 3, 2016. O’Neill allegedly used a dangerous weapon during the incident.

The woman, whose name was withheld, had previously filed a civil lawsuit against O’Neill and the city, alleging a portion of the assault was caught on a school’s surveillance video. The lawsuit alleged O’Neill made racist remarks and made the woman touch his gun, which he rubbed against her during the assault.

If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of a maximum of 10 years in prison.

