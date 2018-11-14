Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A fiery multi-vehicle crash involving five tractor-trailers leaves two dead and has closed a portion of I-78 in Berks County on Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-78 in Windsor Township, just east of Hamburg.

Five tractor-trailers and a sedan were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The Berks County Coroner’s Office confirms that two people were killed in the crash.

The east and westbound lanes are currently closed.

There is currently no word on any other injuries.