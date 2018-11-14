TRAFFIC ALERT:Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 2 Dead, Closes Portion Of I-78 In Berks County
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A fiery multi-vehicle crash involving five tractor-trailers leaves two dead and has closed a portion of I-78 in Berks County on Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-78 in Windsor Township, just east of Hamburg.

Five tractor-trailers and a sedan were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The Berks County Coroner’s Office confirms that two people were killed in the crash.

The east and westbound lanes are currently closed.

There is currently no word on any other injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s