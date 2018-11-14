WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 A.M. To 3 P.M. Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gift cards are popular around the holidays, but they’re also an easy way for criminals to steal money.

The government is warning consumers that more con artists are now demanding this type of payment.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are more and more often asking for iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift cards.

In just the first nine months of this year, consumers lost $53 million in scams where gift card payments were involved.

