MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – An Egg Harbor Township man has been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old earlier this year.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 26, at a home in the unit block of Woodrow Avenue.

Police initially received a 911 call that a child fell down the stairs. A subsequent call from another resident of the home stated that there was a shooting.

A 16-year-old was found dead, police say. An autopsy confirmed that the teen died from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Nov. 14, police indicted 18-year-old Ernesto A. Contreras Jimenez.

He is being charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

