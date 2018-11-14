Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inside Philadelphia’s historic Bourse building, what’s old is new again.

“So in 1895, the Bourse was built as the first commodities exchange in the U.S. So people would come here to exchange grain to exchange whatever they were buying and selling. So our concept with this entire food hall was to effectively do the same thing in a modern day setting,” said Charley McGrath, the developer behind the re-design of Bourse building.

“If there’s one thing that you want people to walk in here and see, what is it?” asked CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija.

“Look straight up. I would love for everyone to walk in here to see all the architectural detail,” McGrath said.

A $40-million renovation. Uncovered stories of our city right under our feet.

“It’s so much fun, there’s so much happening right now, and to be part of something so grand and old and new at the same time, it’s really amazing,” said Jillian Encarnacion,” who is recreating her grandfather’s recipes at LALO.

All types of local and East Coast vendors making this historic space their new home.

With more than two dozen places to choose from you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

“I really think we are trying to celebrate Philly. Everyone is welcomed to Philadelphia. I think when you move here, you feel that,” says McGrath.

CLICK HERE for a full list of food vendors.