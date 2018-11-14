Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Democratic former national security aide to Barack Obama Andy Kim has defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey’s 3rd District.

Kim upset MacArthur in the hotly contested southern New Jersey district, widening the Democrats’ edge in the House.

“With the vast majority of the votes now in and counted and based on the numbers we saw in Burlington County today, we have built a substantial lead,” Kim said last week when he declared victory. “I am proud to announce that we have won this hard-fought race.”

The U.S. House historian’s database shows he’s the first Asian-American elected from New Jersey. Kim has never run for or served in elected office before.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday.

The district last elected a Democrat in 2008.

MacArthur was an ally of the president’s but stressed his independence as well.

He was the only New Jersey congressmen to vote for the 2017 tax overhaul and backed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

New Jersey will have just one Republican out of 12 seats in the next Congress.

