PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police may have located the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the Boulevard last weekend.

Chopper 3 was over the Red Roof Inn Tuesday night on Route 1 in Trevose, Bucks County.

That’s where police found a white car with a smashed windshield and front-end damage.

The accident claimed the life of 17-year-old J.J. Gbba Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst.